Amory Railroad Festival looks to rebound next year

This thursday... organizers of a major festival in monroe county announced they will return next year.

They canceled the amory railroad festival last year and this year because of the coronavirus.

Wtva's chelsea brown spoke with a business and vendors about the impact the festival has on their bottom line.

Thousand of people converge on downtown amory for the railroad festival.

Frisco park sits empty for the second year in a row.

People traveled from across the southern united states to enjoy music, food and to celebrate the town's history with the railroad.

Organizers anounced last week ago the 2022 edition of railroad festival will happen.

I spoke with a main street resturant about what they are looking forward to.

Andrea blaylock, bethel church"we miss apple fritters because this is the only time we make them."

Andrea blaylock with bethel church in amory misses the environment of the railroad festival but understands the need to keep people safe during the pandemic.

Glenda thompson, dairy kream "my favorite part of the railroad festival is the food booths, my church always has a booth down at the railroad festival, grave fellowship" glenda thompson at dairy kream enjoys the food and the music of the festival.

She says the reasturant has done well despite the pandemic but is ready for the festival crowds to be back in town.

"just miss people coming in the dining room and being able to talk to them."

Coy hill, andrea blaylock's father, said 42 years ago when the railroad festival started it was just a few merchants on main street.

He is ready to be back selling food and seeing friendly faces at the festival.

Coy hill, bethel church "glad to be back and thankful our city is planning the festival next year."

"and if yo are craving those delicious apple fritters you can come here to bethel on april 30th and may 1st and get some of those apple fritters."

The church is not only ready for the festival to be back because of the food but for what they do with the funds raised from the booths.

"we've build churches on the ivory coast of africa, nicaragua, various countries with funds raised at railroad festival."

Tag: organizers have not released a date for next years festival right now.

