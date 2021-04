Grey's Anatomy S17E12 Sign O’ the Times

Grey's Anatomy 17x12 "Sign O’ the Times" Season 17 Episode 12 Promo Trailer HD - Maggie is preoccupied with Winston while trying to treat a patient wounded in the Seattle protests.

Meanwhile, Levi is tested by an emergency, and the doctors struggle to treat a patient who doesn’t believe in COVID on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Thursday, April 15th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Guest starring is Phylicia Rashad as Nell Timms.