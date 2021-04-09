How Michigan is preparing to fight the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7

The U.K. COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7, is now the dominant strain in the United States, and Michigan has the second-most infections in the country.
UK Variant Now Dominant COVID-19 Strain in U.S.
WEVV
Less than 20% of Americans are fully vaccinated and some parts of the U.S. are seeing a concerning increase of COVID-19 cases. ..