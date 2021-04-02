Are crowds COVID-safe if you're outdoors? Doctors weigh in

How safe are outdoor gatherings when crowds get as dense as they were on Reds Opening Day, or like they were during the open-container zone's first weekend.

RESTAURANTS AND BARS FEAST ONBIG CROWDS... WHICH THEY CANONLY SERVE OUTSIDE FOR SAFETYREASONS.BUT ARE THE GREATOUTDOORS GOOD ENOUGH TOPROTECT YOU WHEN PEOPLE GETCLOSE?REPORTER LARRY SEWARD ISAT THE BANKS WITH MORE."doctors say get-togethers aresafer outside for the obvious:better ventilation.

But whatthey saw here in cincinnati'sdesignated outdoor refreshmentarea opening day... made anentire physician lounge atmercy health cringe."(sot tc:45/ dr steve feagins/ mercyhealth)"everybody had the samereaction to watching all thosepeople at the banks: oh no.and these are the docs thattake care of covid patients."(track)(show COUNTY HEAT MAP)in the middle of a hamiltoncounty's red-hot publicemergency... the riskcoronavirus spread is bigenough...(sot/ tc 1:23:20/gov.

Mike dewine/ ohio)"...ithink that's a mistake.

Ithink that's a mistake to bethat close to each other."(track)...for ohio's governorand leading doctors warningpeople against crowding withinthree-feet of others who mayor may not be vaccinated orwear masks even if it'soutside.(sot/ tc 1:11/ drsteve feagins/ mercy health)"...and when the sound is upyou're shouting, so you'reactually aersolizing more.

Andso, gosh, we're so close ifyou can just push through tothe finish line with the masksand distancing."(track)thatmonths-long, dramatic drop incovid cases reported to Ohio'sdepartment of health turnedlast week.doctors see surgingcounts of variants, risingpositivity rates and new cases.in Cincinnati... Fridaybrought the highest single daytotal since February.A closerlook at survey numbers showthe biggest chunk of largegathering are in retailstores.

Followed by schools,day cares and restaurants.barsranked fifth.most involved arein their 20s... white andfemale.this comes as vaccinesmaking it harder forcoronavirus to jump from oneperson to another facesincreased competition.mutations: the UK andCalifornia variants aregrowing threats.(sot/ tc18:09/ dr. bruce vanderhoff/ohio department of health,chief medical officer)"ohioremains in a race against avirus that is now morecontagious and is right backon our heels."(track)doctorssoon expect one or morevariants to be the most commonstrain of coronavirusspreading.while vaccinesremain the greatest defense...supply has not yet met demand.so... when it comes to maskwearing being around others...(sot/ tc 5:21 / dr. stevefeagins/ mercy health)"...justkeep going..."(track)...authorities say it'scritical to keep a safedistance from others.larryseward... wcpo... nine news.