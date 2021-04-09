In The Garden: How to choose the right tree or shrub for your yard

Caleb Johnson of Johnson Brothers Garden Market helps us choose which tree or shrub to plant in our yard.

This is a good time of year to start planting trees and shrubs in your yard but if you plan to do so...it is a long term investment... that's today's in the garden... sponsored by johnson brothers garden market.

I am alongside caleb johnson of johnson brothers garden market and today caleb we're talking about planting trees and shrubs in your backyard.

There's a lot of questions people should ask themselves this can be overwhelming, what do people need to know if they're going to be planting one of these in their backyard?

Trees and shrubs are a long- term investment so the first thing i always recommend asking yourself is how much space do you actually have for one of these cute little plants to go into the ground because it's probably going to get bigger than the size you take it home in.

So that means actually getting out in the backyard and measuring your yard to see how much space you have?

What else do people need to know?

The other big thing is what kind of sun exposure do you have?

A lot of trees and shrubs can handle both sun and shade but some are a little picky, so do you have full sun or do you have all shade?

You need to think if you want an evergreen shrub or are you ok with the tree or shrub losing its leaves.

If you have an evergreen shrub you can block out something from your neighbors or provide some structure around your house.

You may not want the plant to lose its leaves.

Other plants that lose their leaves have really cool features and benefits like flowers or berries or cool stem colors like the dog wood next to you.

Now will these require a lot of maintenance long term?

That's another thing you want to ask yourself.

Are you a low maintenance gardener or are you willing to pay or do the work yourself to upkeep the plants?

Some plants don't need a lot of maintenance but other plants will need to pruning and more cleanup.

So, you want to ask yourself how much work are you willing to put into these plants.

That might help narrow down the focus of what might work for you.

All right, thank