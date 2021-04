Kangana Got Secret Call From Akshay, Salman On Radhe Being Postpone, Janhvi At Maldives | Top 10 News

Kangana Ranaut reveals about getting secret call from Akshay Kumar where he praised her Thalaivi's trailer, Janhvi Kapoor enjoy at Maldives, Salman Khan reacts on Radhe being postpone are amongst the top 10 news.