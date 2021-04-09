10 Quotes to Celebrate National Sibling Day (April 10)

10 Quotes to Celebrate National Sibling Day.

Try using these quotes to let your sibling know how much they mean to you on National Sibling Day.

When sisters stand shoulder to shoulder, who stands a chance against us?, Pam Brown.

I don’t believe an accident of birth makes people sisters or brothers... Sisterhood and brotherhood is a condition people have to work at, Maya Angelou.

All blood does is make you related.

But loyalty?

It's loyalty that makes you family, Chris Diaz.

A sister is both your mirror — and your opposite, Elizabeth Fishel.

Siblings are the people we practice on, the people who teach us about fairness and cooperation and kindness and caring – quite often the hard way, Pamela Dugdale.

There’s no other love like the love for a brother.

There’s no other love like the love from a brother, Terri Guillemets.

A sister smiles when one tells stories — for she knows where the decoration has been added, Chris Montaigne.

[A] sister is our first friend and second mother, Sunny Gupta.

A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost, Marion C.

Garretty.

If you don't understand how a woman could both love her sister dearly and want to wring her neck at the same time, then you were probably an only child, Linda Sunshine