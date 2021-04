THE TRIAL OF KYLR YUST: Prosecution begins to outline how Jessica Runions was killed

WE KNOW KEEP AN EYE AND JOHNNY.THANK YOU.WE SAW A BIG DAY IN CASS COUNTYCOURT IN THE TRIAL OF KYLER USEDUSED HIS CHARGE IN THE MURDERSOF JESSICA.RUNYON’S AND CARA.KOPETSKY THURSDAY JESSICA’S MOM.JAMIE RUNIONS TOOK THE STAND.EVERY CHANCE I GOT AND HERFATHER I WOULD SEARCH.RESEARCHED EVERY WEEKEND WE HADSEARCH GROUPS AND IT WAS WAS ITWAS REALLY HARD.ABLE JURY ALSO HEARD FROM AFORMER FRIEND WHO SAID USECONFESSED TO KILLING KOPETSKYAFTER A NIGHT OF DRINKING.HE ADMITTD TO ME THAT HE HADKILLED CARA AT THAT EVENING.HE ASKED ME IF I HAD EVER LOVEDSOMEBODY SO MUCH THAT I WOULDRATHER THAT I WOULD RATHER SEETHEM DEAD THAN WITH SOMEBODYELSE.FRIEND TESTIFIED.HE DID NOT GO TO POLICE WITHTHAT INFORMATION UNTIL AFTERJESSICA RUNYON’S VANISHED ABOUTA DECADE LATER.YOU CAN GET A FULL RECAP OF THEDAYS PROCEEDINGS AND KMBC.COM.ALSO MAKE SURE TO FOLLOW OURMATT FLEENER ON TWITTER.HE’LL