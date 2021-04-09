Netflix to Exclusively Stream Sony’s Movies Starting in 2022

Netflix has reportedly inked an exclusive multi-year deal with Sony.

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter,’ the company has secured the streaming rights to Sony’s films staring in 2022.

Netflix will now have access to Sony’s entire library, including its Columbia Pictures catalogue.

Unlike its competitors, Sony does not have a widely-accessible, dedicated streaming service of its own.

Sony’s films, including the upcoming ‘Morbius’ and ‘Uncharted,’ will stream on Netflix in the U.S. following their theatrical windows and home releases.

A number of films co-produced with Marvel will be included in the deal, excluding sequels to ‘Venom’ and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home,’ as they are set for release in 2021.

Sony’s president of worldwide distribution, Keith Le Goy, released a statement praising the “exciting agreement” between Sony and Netflix.

At Sony Pictures, we produce some of the biggest blockbusters and the most creative, original films in the industry.

This exciting agreement further demonstrates the importance of that content to our distribution partners as they grow their audiences and deliver the very best in entertainment, Keith Le Goy, via Complex