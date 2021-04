He Knows You're Alone Movie (1980) - Don Scardino, Caitlin O'Heaney, Elizabeth Kemp

He Knows You're Alone Movie (1980) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A young bride-to-be is being stalked upon by a serial killer in Staten Island.

She gets help from a former lover, but will they manage to escape?

Director: Armand Mastroianni Writer: Scott Parker Stars: Don Scardino, Caitlin O'Heaney, Elizabeth Kemp