Havoc defeat Ice Bears in Shootout

The split 5 to 4... on the ice at the vbc -- its the havoc and the ice bears -- seems like these two play every night -- huntsville on a hard push in the first -- macdonald flicks one toward the net -- its blocked and so is the second effort but the puck is still lose and we get a mad scramble as eight guys swarm the crease -- a backhander by besinger gets across and the havoc lead 1-0.

Just a few minutes later -- knoxville knocks the puck away and immediately takes a shot -- quick stick beats the keeper and were all tied up.

But the goal show wasn't over yet -- a quick pass to to cole reginato sets him up perfectly and this one catches some net too...the ice bears switch goalies and the havoc lead 2 to 1..

But not for long -- a slapper from the blue line blows past everyone to tie things up at two...this one would go all the way to a shootout -- john schiavo sends the fans home happy -- 6-5 your