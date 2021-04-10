6:30pm UK Dance Blue Marathon 04.10.2021

IT'S UK'S DANCE BLUE MARATHON TODAY...AND THIS YEAR LIKE SO MANY OTHER THINGS IN OUR LIVES..IT WAS HELD VIRTUALLY ON ZOOM.

Finale..

See if the lady bearcats can do it.

Monica?

It's uk's dance blue marathon today...and this year like so many other things in our lives..it was held virtually on zoom.

The marathon is eight hours straight of dancing and raises money for pediatric cancer research.

For 16 years--uk students have organized and run the event..normally held in person..this year it was a series of zoom events starting at 11 this morning and goes until eight tonight...we talked to one of the coordinators who says it was important to keep the tradition going.

Chaney: "this is all in the face of uncertainty but we do this every single year and just because covid happened that does not stop at all because cancer doesn't stop" despite the change in format the big reveal of how much money was raised will the moment everyone's been waiting for.... it's scheduled to be announced around eight.

###