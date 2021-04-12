lighting and your car

Lightning is one of the major threats during severe weather.

The strike itself is unpredictable.

You need to know where to go if a storm is coming your way.

Storm team 10's david siple shows us the good and the bad places to seek shelter from lightning.

It is very important for you to know where to seek shelter from an incoming storm.

But you should also know where you shouldn't be.

We will start off with trees.

Wood is not a very good conductor of electricity but if you are standing close to it and lightning hits it, you can still be struck.

Being out on a boat is another bad place to be.

Think about it you are on a boat where you are surrounded by water and you are the highest point in a given area.

So... you're just a target at that point.

Being outside, in general puts a target on your back.

Just go indoors or if that's not an option, go sit in your vehicle.

The metal cage surrounding the car takes the brunt of the 300 million volts.

Make sure, though, to not touch anything metal inside the vehicle.

Always remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Reporting in studio, david siple.

Storm team 10.

