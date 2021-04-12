Komets Come Back to Win Overtime Thriller vs. Fuel

After being held scoreless for 59 minutes, the Fort Wayne Komets came from behind to win to win an overtime thriller against the Indy Fuel on Sunday.

Hey good evening everyone..well as many of you know, hockey is one of those sports where you can severely outplay your opponent, and still lose in lopsided fashion..that was certianly the case for the komets last night, as they out-shot indy 46-20, but lost the game by a score of 6-3... ???k's hoping for a little better luck as they host the fuel once again tonight..???and this was a very similar game in many regards... the k's had all kinds of chances early and just couldn't put 'em away... dan bakala was brilliant in between the pipes... turns away justin vaive here..

One of 37 saves on the night for bakala..

Donuts on the scoreboard after one..???no goals in the second either, and dylan ferguson doing his part to keep this one scoreless early in the third... ferguson only saw 14 shots tonight... he stopped 13 of 'em..???and here's the only one that got past him... just over seven minutes in to the third period... 2-on-1 for indy... michael pelech puts it away... fuel take a 1-0 lead with less than 13 minutes to play..???stayed that way until the final minute of regulation..

Komets on the power play... a-j jenks... wins the faceoff... and then blows the roof off the coliseum.... the k's captain ties the game with just 20 seconds remaining..???so we go to overtime... and just over two minutes in to o-t... olivier galipeau says let's go home... the defenseman from montreal plays hero as the komets win a wild one, 2-1 your final..

Komets are back at home next friday against wheeling..