A man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at a hospital overnight Monday following a shooting in the west part of town.

THE GAME AND GET SOME PRICES.BREAKING OVERNGIHT--A MAN IS RECOVERING AFTERBEING SHOT OVERNIGHT.IT HAPPENED AROUND 12:30THIS MORNING -- NEAR CHARLESTONAND FORT APACHE.WE’RE TOLD HE WAS DROPPEDOFF AT THE HOSPITAL WITH AGUNSHOT WOUND.POLICE ARE STILL LOOKINGINTO WHAT LED UP TO T