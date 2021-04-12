Tulip trot 5k benefits Parkinson's research

Perfect day to go for a run or a walk outside more than 200 walkers and runners laced up their shoes today to hit the pavement all for a good cause, the 5k formerly known as the sunset trot returned this year with it's new name after the pandemic cancelled last year's event.

Organizers said the number of people at today's event shattered expectations, and they say it goes a long way to spread awareness of the event's cause fighting parkinson's disease.

(sot ) "world parkinson's awareness day is april 11th, so perfect day for us to chose to do this and the idea is to a get as many people as we can out here to encourage them to excersize and b also let them know about parkinson's and the effect on people and also the fact that we're here and we want to help them."

Proceeds from today's run went to the freudenthal center for parkinson's disease, organizers say they're alway aceepting donations.