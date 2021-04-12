Experts Recommend Doing These Small Tidying Tasks Every Day

When it comes to becoming more organized, it’s the little details that make the biggest difference.

Unsure where to get started?

Here are 10 small tidying tasks that professional organizers recommend you do on the daily.

1.

Make your bed.

2.

Keep your countertops neat.

3.

Don’t let your mail pile up.

4.

Keep your fridge organized.

5.

Don’t use your floor as storage.

6.

Keep your bathroom counter uncluttered.

7.

Put your laundry away.

8.

Never go to bed with dirty dishes.

9.

Maintain a shoe-free home.

10.

Keep your desk space organized.