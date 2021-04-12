What Are the Health Benefits of Essential Oil Diffusers?

An essential oil diffuser cantransform your home.Essential oils are commonly used in aromatherapy and come in many forms.Scent can help us manage our stressresponse and trigger our body torest, reset, and restore itself, Amy Galper, Aromatherapist.An oil diffuser is an electric devicethat changes liquid essential oilsinto a fragrant vapor.When it comes to shopping fora diffuser, you'll notice thatthere are different types.And while all of them produce a similareffect, ultrasonic devices are the mostpopular iterations on the market.Diffusers should always run ina well-ventilated room and puton a 10 to 25 minute timer.Finally, diffusers can be a breeding groundfor bacteria and mold—so it's importantto clean your device after every use