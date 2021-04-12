Public Safety Telecommunicator Week in the Tri-State

Many in the profession are behind the scenes and often don't get the spotlight, but they play a critical role in ensuring that law enforcement officers, personnel, and the media have the information needed to do our jobs properly and effectively.

Critical link in an emergency - answering the call to serve.... that is why telecommunicat ors in public safety---are being honored... it's a week-long initiative recognizing the unseen heroes of public safety - who dedicate their lives to helping others.... for many in this profession - they're the bridge between the public - who gather information - provide support - and dispatch law enforcement.... "this is a great opportunity to say, 'hey, we know this a stressful job but we really appreciate what you're doing.'

It's just a chance for us to show that to them besides just words of appreciation."

National public safety telecommunicat ors week runs thru