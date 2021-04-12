Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher hangs up his helmet as he retires from the department

(WTHI) - Monday was the last day for Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher.

He's been preparing for retirement from this role for more than three years... and it's finally here.

Fisher has held the position for about "13" years.

But he's worked at the fire department for "31".

He says he's looking forward to what's next.

Fisher will work as a public safety officer at the terre haute airport.

He says it hasn't really set in that this is his last day.

It's been a busy one.

The firefighters and paramedics have stopped in my office and told me congratulations, happy retirement.

That is humbling to know that the crews out there show their respect.

We expect the mayor to name the next fire chief tomorrow.

