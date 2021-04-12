Shoppers flocked to high streets and drinkers downed pints as coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England.Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the nation to “behave responsibly” as life took another step back towards normality, with indoor gyms, swimming pools, nail salons and zoos also welcoming customers back.
Shoppers and drinkers take advantage of new freedoms as lockdown eases
