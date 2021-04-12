First day back to school for some

Starting today, some local schools are allowing students to come back to the classroom.

Bill kardas in thehw all students are allowed back to schools full time.

Newschannel 2's violet scibior has word from the rome and utica superintendents.

Standup: .

None "starting today, many kids are back in the classroom.

And rome free academy had hybrid learning, but now students can go back full time."

Vo: it was a busy day as schools prepared for all of the students coming back to in person learning.

Sot: "it's a great day.

It's wonderful to welcome back the students that want to be back for in person learning."

Vo: although, not everyone came to school today as remote learning is still an option.

Sot: "by regulation we can't force people to come to school.

We're required to offer full remote option for any family or student that wants that for the remainder of the year."

Vo: if you are on the fence about sending your kids back to school, just know that schools have strict safety regulations.

Sot: "having kids in the building is not new to us.

We still have the virtual screening at home.

Just the simple questionaire, we have temperature checks, temperature stations when they come in the building.

The frequent wiping of high touch surfaces throughout the day.

Standard protocols that have been in place all year long."

Vo: for some other local schools, students haven't been inside for more than a year.

But that changes today... sot: "well this is a day we've been looking forward to for a year.

All the students are back full in person, except at the high school."

Vo: at proctor high school, 11th and 12th graders are in person but 9th and 10th are remote learning.

They are today, local schools reopened to students.

Whether they were hyrbid or fully hold