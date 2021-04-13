5pm UK Abortion Demonstration 04.12.2021

TODAY THE GROUP WAS ON THE U-K CAMPUS.

An anti-abortion group called "created equal" is traveling to seven states to display graphic large signs of aborted babies.

Today the group was on the u-k campus.

We should warn you...some people may find the displayed images upsetting.

Lexie: "over two thousand three hundred innocent human beings are slaughtered every single day."

'created equal' uses a graphic traveling photo exhibit to show students what abortion does to unborn children.

The project attempts to engage students in conversation and change pro-choice minds.

Lexie: "it's always wrong to intentionally kill an innocent human being, abortion is the intentional killing of an innocent human being, therefore abortion is always wrong."

The organization says during these tours its faced problems with administrations attempting to censor content, police taking down signs, crowds of protestors, people stealing and vandalizing signs.

However hall says the university of kentucky students were respectful and joined in on the conversation and there weren't any counter-protests.

Cara: "everybody has a right to say what they believe in just like they're opposing all this, this has a right to be here, too.

They don't have to agree with it.

" cara is a junior at uk... she says it's a personal thing that people have to decide for themselves.

Cara: 'for me i lean against it just because i come from a christian background and strongly advise against based on biblical evidence."

Torrey cordell'armstrong is also a junior at uk... he says the images broke his heart.

Torrey: "that picture of that baby with the arm cut off, it really bothered me.

" but he thought it was important to have a conversation with organizers.

Torrey: "i know abortion was wrong.

It's against god, i mean it's evil, it's wrong and i just never really thought of aborted babies as orphans."

