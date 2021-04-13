Chico State to require COVID-19 vaccinations for University housing, athletic programs

Today -- universities across the country are announcing plans to require full vaccination for students to return to campus in the fall.

Kristian: you can see the campus here at chico state remains empty but this will change in the fall because the university plans to increase the amount of classes available in person and school officials say right now there is no plan to make the vaccine a requirement.

Julia: if the vaccine is the only way to do it i would personally want to do that and go back to normal life.

University officials say mandatory vaccinations is something they're considering.

Mike guzzi/emergency operation center director: we're still looking into that seeing if we could require holistically but we have decided to move forward with requiring it for those who choose to live in university housing and university athletic programs. julia maldonado/student: i would say yes because its to make everyone feel safe and also be safe.

I think its important but i dont know some people their body, their choice, totally fine.

Mike guzzi/emergency operation center director: we know that the more people we get vaccinated, the better, we've been getting the message out to students and our staff, the more people we get vaccinated, better for our planning and overall safety on campus.

Kristian: the univeristy recently announced that 50 % of their classes will be available in person here at the campus.

University leaders says even though they do plan to require students living in university housing and participating in athletics to get vaccinate - they are still working out any exceptions due to medical