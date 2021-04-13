The Academy Awards Select Ensemble of 15 Stars as Presenters

The Academy Awards, Select Ensemble of 15 Stars, as Presenters.

The producers of the 93rd Academy Awards have “cast” a group of celebrities to handle all presenting duties in place of a host.

In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars, Oscars producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh, via statement.

Among the presenters are Zendaya, Brad Pitt, Halle Berry and ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho.

Reese Witherspoon, Bryan Cranston and Angela Bassett are also part of the cast.

Additional talent will be announced later, with rumors of all nominated songs being performed live at the pre-show.

The Oscars are set to air April 25 on ABC