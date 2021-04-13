Raising Cane's opens up for customers

This marks the second location in Indiana.

Chow down on some chicken fingers.

Raising cane's has officially opened up for business in west lafayette.

That's where we find news 18's cody melin.

Cody, it's looking pretty busy out there.

Good midday sam.

Yeah a very busy day indeed over here in west lafayette.

The chicken finger craze is here and raising cane's is ready for guests.

This opening marks only the seconlocation in indiana.

The resaurant opened up shop in the retail space below the rise apartment building.

We first told you about the soft-opening monday on news 18 and shortly after posted the story to our website and social media accounts.

A lot of people in the area shared the same concern..."where do i park."

Well, luckily i have an answer for you.

I talked with the folks here and they said it's best for guests to park at -----.

If you're from the area, you know that's right by ----.

The restaurant will be open daily from 10 a- m to midnight.

And once again, if you're in need of a job, they're still looking to around twenty more people to the team.

Reporting in west lafayette.

Cody melin, news 18.