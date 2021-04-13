City of Pascagoula welcomes back Third Fridays

The City of Pascagoula has a busy weekend ahead as they’re bringing back Third Friday, the first one since the start of the pandemic.

- - the city of pascagoula has a- busy week ahead as they're- bringing back third friday, the- first one since the start of th- pandemic.

- also on the city's friday agend- is welcoming a new- business in their downtown.

- poises and puddles a children - boutique is - having their grand opening on - pascgoula's first third friday- in their spring series.

- the owner abby wills is from- pascagoula and is thrilled to b- a small business owner is in he- hometown.

- - it just started as currtedthe - selection - online and it's just grown have- wonderful local costumers.

I- love pascagoula and i love- the community, it was really- important tome o have a local - - - - presence here so i was really - important to me to have a brick- and motor store."

- during this upcoming third- friday, participating - businesses and restaurants will- be offering special deals - for attendees.- there'll also be live music,- face painting, kids crafts, and- plenty more.

Mark your calendar- april 16th from five