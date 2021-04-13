District 2 runoff

Only runoff election today news 12 brian armstrong joins us live with an update for the district two city council seat.

At last weeks city council meeting everyone gave jerry mitchell a standing ovation as he was leaving city council now his seat is up for grabs.

The runoff election is between jenny hill and thomas lee.

Coming of the election back in early march hill received 46 percent of the vote.

Lee finished just over 500 votes behind with 34 percent of the vote.

Both say campaign for the runoff has been similar to running for another election.

Talk to hundreds more people, knocked on more than 1000 doors over the past few weeks just to make sure that people know that there's an election and that their vision gets to be a reality after they vote.

The time between the initial elections and the runoffs are about six weeks.

Which is not significantly shorter than the amount of time that most folks put into the real serious run in the main race.

Both candidates say they are ready to hit the ground running with a fast turnaround due to the runoff news 12 will keep you updated of this and all the other local runoff results.

Reporting live brian armstrong news 12 now.

This