Cerebrum Movie (2021) - Christian James, Alexxis Lemire, James Russo

Cerebrum Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: To make ends meet, Tom signs on as a guinea pig at a home-based lab, but when he commits a crime he cannot remember, he must risk his own sanity to reveal the truth.

Says Ragu, “The seed for Cerebrum came from our current social behavior where all our photos, videos, shopping choices, political affiliations, financial data, and all other aspects of our daily life have been digitized.

Cerebrum extends the concept to explore what will happen if our memories can be digitized as backups and used to restore it if it ever failed.

Besides the sci-fi aspect, I wanted to explore the broken relationship between a father and son, and how they find a common cause to come together to understand and love each other.” Also starring John Ruby (“Justified”) and Anirudh Pisharody (“The Goldbergs”), Cerebrum will also screen at the 54th annual WorldFest in Houston towards the end of April.