2021 Three Rivers Festival Parade canceled due to health concerns

After discussions with the City of Fort Wayne and the Allen County Health Department, organizers with the Three Rivers Festival have made the decision to cancel this summer’s Three Rivers Festival parade.

The parade is called off... but tonight - the three rivers festival board of directors will continue to plan to host the festival in fort wayne this summer.the festival board says the decision to cancel the parade comes into consideration of health risks involved.the layout of the festival may be bigger than in years past...in order to spread out events to create more social distancing...and right now all attendees would be required to wear a mask.all this can change up until the july start date...but right now the green light is still on.

We look at how can we stretch or make that with over 50 thousand people just how can we do that.

And it came to this year we should just pause we went to no festival last yea rthis year we'll have a festival without a parade and next year tackle 100 percent 3 mayor tom henry in a statement says he supports the cancellation of the parade..

And is looking forward to this year's festival.