Watch: PM Modi extends greetings to King Abdullah II on 100th anniversary of Jordan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated King Abdullah II and the people of Jordan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the state of Jordan.

In his video message, the Prime Minister expressed his heartiest congratulations and warm greetings to His Majesty King Abdullah II and the people of Jordan.

“India and Jordan are united in the belief that moderation and peaceful co-existence were essential for peace and prosperity.

The two sides will continue to walk side by side in their joint efforts for a greater future for all humanity,” said PM Modi.

