Paul Flores, Father Arrested In Connection With 1996 Disappearance Of Kristin Smart
In May of 1996, Kristin Smart of Stockton disappeared while a freshman at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

She was last seen leaving an off-campus party.

Her body has never been found.