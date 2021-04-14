Paul Flores, Father Arrested In Connection With 1996 Disappearance Of Kristin Smart

In May of 1996, Kristin Smart of Stockton disappeared while a freshman at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.
She was last seen leaving an off-campus party.
Her body has never been found.
Authorities have arrested a San Pedro man in connection with the 1996 San Luis Obispo disappearance of 19-year-old Kristin Smart.
Paul Flores, the last person to see Kristin Smart alive in 1996, was arrested on one murder charge.