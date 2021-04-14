China's Sets Record for Incursions Into Taiwanese Air Space

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — More Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone, or ADIZ, on Monday, April 12, than in any previous day this year.

According to Taiwan's Central News Agency, reporting figures from Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence, a total of 25 Chinese planes flew into Taiwan's ADIZ.

The incursions involved five flight paths and the breakdown of planes was as follows: four J-10 fighters; 12 J-16 fighters; four H-6K bombers; two Y-8 anti-submarine planes; and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane.

These incursions beat this year's previous high of 20 Chinese planes entering Taiwan's ADIZ in a single day, set on March 26.

According to the CNA, those entries came in response to the U.S. and Taiwan signing an accord outlining cooperation between U.S. and Taiwanese coast guards.