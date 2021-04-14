Assam celebrates Rongali Bihu with precautions

The Assamese New Year -Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu began from April 14.

Assam Government decided to allow celebrations this year, but with restrictions in public places.

The festival will last for seven days and they are known as Chot Bihu, Goru Bihu Manuh Bihu, Kutum Bihu, Senehi Bihu, Mela Bihu and Chera Bihu Rongali or Bohag Bihu begins in mid-April and celebrations continue for several weeks, mainly concentrated on cultural functions.

The Assam Government decided to allow Bihu celebrations with strict adherence to COVID appropriate behavior in public places.