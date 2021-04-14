Cute Giraffe Calf Takes Her First Steps Outside

A giraffe calf has taken her first steps outside at a UK Zoo.

The baby giraffe, who has been named Margaret by keepers took her steps just in time to greet visitors returning to ZSL Whipsnade Zoo after lockdown restrictions were eased.

Until this week, four-month-old Margaret has stayed inside the warmth of the Zoo’s giraffe house with mum Luna and their close-knit family.

This week, however, the young giraffe decided to venture outside alongside her mother before striding off to explore her environment alone.