Joe Biden, Barack Obama and More to Appear on NBC's Celebrity-Filled Vaccination Special.

On April 13, NBC announced a TV special, 'Roll Up You Sleeves,' aimed at educating viewers about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The special, airing on Sunday, April 18, is in partnership with Walgreens and Civic Nation’s 'Made to Save Initiative.'.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are set to host the hour-long event.

'Roll Up Your Sleeves' will include appearances from both President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal will take part as well.

A number of other stars will also be featured during the special, including Joe Jonas, Jennifer Lopez and Demi Lovato.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kumail Nanjiani and Wanda Sykes will be in attendance too.

A segment of 'Roll Up Your Sleeves' will feature Matthew McConaughey separating vaccine facts from fiction in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci