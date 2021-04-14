International Travel severly hit, What can be the options in this pandemic| Oneindia News

Watch this special espisode of Global Chit-Chat on the future of International travel amidst the Pandemic.
As the world has been reeling under the Coronavirus Pandemic for over a year now, International travel and tourism industry has been severly hit.
While some countries has begun bubble travel with only a few countries, now a raging debate has emerged over the issuance of a Vaccine Passport.
While Israel has begun with a vaccine passport, United States and UK have vehemently opposed the idea.
What will be the future of International travel, can countries come up with innovative strategies to resume the travel.