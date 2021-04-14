What you need to know: April 14

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Wednesday, April 14.

The california department of corrections is closing one of its inmate firefighter training centers.

The susanville correctional center will close in july 2022.

This is the second prison closure announcement in recent months.

Inmate firefighting training will move to a center in jamestown.

## happening today- a local blood bank is gearing up for a major drive.

Vitalant is hosting the drive at the tehama county fair grounds.

If you want to give..

You need to make an appointment online..

Or call this number..

The drive will last from 11:30 a.m.

To 6 p.m... on wednesday..

Donors get a red bluff round-up t- shirt and a free ticket to sunday's rodeo..

And there's another blood drive at chico state today the vitalant blood mobiles will be in the bell memorial union parking lot on 2nd & chestnut streets in chico from 10 to 3 today..

All donors must present a photo id or donor card, and face coverings are required..

Donors must be at least 17-years- old.## set for court today- the preliminary hearing for the owner of a chico barbershop - accused of rape.

This preliminary hearing for anthony eidem has been continued several times .

Eidem was arrested in late april ... accused of forcible rape and rape by intoxication.

The arrest came just a week after he made headlines for reopening his business, against state covid 19 orders.### first lady jill biden underwent a medical procedure this morning.

She and the president are continuing their daily schedules after visiting a washingtoon out patient center.

White house aids gave no specifics on the procedure.

### happening today... the senate intelligence committee will hear from the heads of five national intelligence agencies.

Only a portion of the testimony will be public... doors will later close to discuss classified material.