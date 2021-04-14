Demi Lovato's new TV show gets pilot order from NBC

Demi Lovato's return to acting has been given a big boost, her new TV comedy Hungry has been picked up for a pilot by NBC bosses.
NBC orders pilot of Demi Lovato comedy
