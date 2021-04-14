Interview 2: Dr. Vernon Rayford talks community vaccinations

Dr. Rayford of the Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19 joined WTVA live on Wednesday.

Rayford of northeast mississippi coalition against covid 19 rejoins us to discuss an upcoming community vaccination clinic.

We are a coalition of community leaders and organizations combining our expertise, efforts and advocacy to defeat covid 19 by first addressing vaccine access and vaccine hesitancy in the community.

We plan to have other mobile vaccination events in the future.

We are hosting another community vaccination event in okolona, ms at zion baptist church on sunday we will be giving the moderna vaccine to the public.

This event is free to the public and available to all over age 18.

We hope that our efforts will increase the number of people who are vaccinated against covid 19 and to reduce vaccine hesitancy.temper ature checks, masking and social distancing