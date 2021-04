Tricia Helfer On Importance Of 'Save Ralph' Animated Short Film

Canada's own Tricia Helfer tells ET Canada about the importance of the new stop-motion short film "Save Ralph", which is an animated companion to the Humane Society International's campaign to end cosmetic testing on animals.

The film also stars Ricky Gervais, Taika Waititi, Zac Efron, Olivia Munn, and Pom Klementieff.