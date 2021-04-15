What you need to know about MIS-C, kids' post-COVID sickness

But a small number of children who recover from COVID-19 face a new threat in the weeks afterward: Multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), which can end in death.

MORE THAN HALF OF ALL CASES INVOLVE BLACK OR LATINO CHILDREN AND AS REPORTER LARRY SEWARD EXPLAINS-- IT HAS CAUGHT THE ATTENTION OF DOCTORS AND GOVERNOR MIKE DEWINE. It overwhelms children under 14 four to six-weeks AFTER coronavirus: unexplained fever for two or three days with: severe belly pain, diaherra, skin rashes, eye and mouth inflammation, ULTIMATELY leading to life-threatening shock. While rare, infecting just over three-thousand nationwide, disparities and ties to covid trends in adults troubles doctors managing the syndrome at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Dr. Grant Schulert of Cincinnati Children's Hospital says: "the worry is that if we are about to experience a fourth wave of covid, fueled in part by some of these new variants, whether we're going to start seeing increasing numbers over the next couple of weeks." Doctor Grant Schulert says colleagues in Michigan seeing a surge in adult COVID infections are seeing more MIS-C too. Of those reported to the CDC, 63-percent are black or latino. When asked if there is any explanation for that, Dr. Schulert responded: "that's a really important question and one that we don't fully understand. There is likely some genetic predisposition to MIS-C." Gov. Mike Dewine of Ohio asked: "tell us what this is, how it manifests itself and what parents should be looking for..."

Gov. Mike Dewine of Ohio: "what should parents look for?..."

A week ago, Governor Dewine pressed Dayton doctor for details and guidance during this press conference. But in the wake of an FDA recommended pause of Johnson and Johnson's vaccine, Chris Scott, a UC student, said: "it's just like man do I really want to do this? do I tell my family they should do this? So it definitely gave me second thoughts."

Hesitation to get shots, especially in communities suffering most, worries doctors too. Dr. Grant Schulert of Cincinnati Children's Hospital: "I absolutely think they should be a high-priority. The biggest concern that we have is as we begin to see relaxing of social distancing and masking requirements and increased numbers of children going back to school, that we're not then seeing increased numbers of infections in children, which would also lead to increased cases in MIS-C." While every child treated here recovered, doctors say catching infections early is key and encourage parents seeing unexplained fever in their children to call their pediatrician.

In Clifton, Larry Seward, WCPO Nine News.