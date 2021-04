Marlene Movie

Marlene Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Frank is a contract killer working for a large Styrian crime syndicate.

When he is given the task of abducting a girl named Marlene and delivering her to the syndicate, everything changes for Frank.

He falls in love with Marlene and disobeys his superiors, who in turn take matters into their own hands and abduct Marlene themselves.

Now Frank has to battle the blunt forces of the syndicate in order to save Marlene.

Director Stefan Müller