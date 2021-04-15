Boys and Girls Club of Rochester reflects on police violence

CEO Chad Campbell said this year has been exceptionally difficult on their youth members.

"* organizations our area are considering the importance of racial justice kimt news three's zach gilleland joins us live from outside the boys and girls club of rochester with what they're doing following the death of daunte wright.xx katie and george ?

"* chad campbell the ceo of the boys and girls club of rochester tells me this has been a very difficult time for his kids between the struggles of the pandemic and the deaths of both george floyd and daunte wright.

Campbell says 75 percent of the children they serve are people of color.

"* involved deaths of wright and floyd have hit close to home to many of them.

He said the club is continuing to find places in their program to have a "build opportunities in our program and into our day?

"*day life with our build opportunities in for them to talk about what's going on in the community around them in particular, what's affecting their lives and what are the racial justice issues that are impacting them personally."

Campbell said that rochester police already sends trainees to the boy's and girl's club to get to know the kids and just have a conversation with them.

He said those meetings have been very helpful.

Live in rochester, zach gilleland, thank you zach.

Campbell said other steps going forward for their club include self reflecting as an organization and figuring out where their voices need to