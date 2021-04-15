Young woman finds what appears to be a frog in her takeaway

This is the stomach churning moment a young woman found an unidentified mass in her takeout food she believes to be - a dead frog.

Bethany was tucking into left over mashed potatoes she ordered from the popular food chain 'Cheesecake Factory', when she came across a large black abnormality.

She took the black mass from the meal and rinsed it under the tap and noticed that it looked like a dead frog or toad.

Bethany, from Florida, USA, posted the video on her Snapchat and it gained traction among her horrified friends and later via her followers and audience on TikTok @bethanybutwith2arms.