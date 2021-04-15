Kate Middleton Expected To Act as Mediator Between Harry and William During Prince Philip’s Funeral

The Duchess of Cambridge could act as a peacemaker between Prince William and Prince Harry during Prince Philip’s funeral over the weekend.
Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
The Duchess of Cambridge could act as a peacemaker between Prince William and Prince Harry during Prince Philip’s funeral over the weekend.
Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Prince Philip’s life changed overnight when Queen Elizabeth took control of the British throne in 1952. He went from being a..
The Duchess of Sussex has encouraged students at a London school to "learn about the trailblazing women who came before us".