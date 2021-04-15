Baptist Health Covid-19 Vaccine clinic

WALK IN APPOINTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE AT BAPTIST HEALTH LEXINGTON COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC.

The clinic is at lexington green as is open from 8:30 am until 2 pm today.

Appointments are for the first dose of pfizer for anyone 16 or older...anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

You do not need to register...appointm ents are available as vaccine supplies allow.