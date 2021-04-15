PM pays tribute to Duke of Edinburgh's naval career at passing out ceremony

Boris Johnson said his thoughts were with the Queen again after he visited Dartmouth where she is said to have first met her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last week.The Prime Minister told broadcasters: “I’m here at the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, which is the college from which the Duke of Edinburgh himself passed out, became an officer in 1940 before going on to have that amazingly distinguished Navy career – the Battle of Cape Matapan, Sicily, then seeing the Japanese surrendering in Tokyo Bay."
Justin Trudeau, Piers Morgan and More Pay Tribute to Prince Philip: ‘A Truly Great Briton’
The Wrap
The death of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, Friday at the age of 99 was marked by tributes and remembrances from..