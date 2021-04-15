Evidence connected to smart's killing.

Parents -- it may be time for us to step up our game in the kithcen.... a new study found the healthiest meal of the day for kids comes from school cafeterias.

Researchers analyzed the diets of more than 21-thousand kids from 2003 and 2018.

They found school lunches got 25% healthier of the 15 years..

And was ultimately healthier than meals parents provided from the grocery store and restaurants.

The study also shows only nine percent of calories kids eat come from schools.