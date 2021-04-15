My Heart is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones | Book Trailer

From the New York Times bestselling author of The Only Good Indians comes a new horror novel that Alma Katsu (The Hunger) calls “a homage to slasher films that also manages to defy and transcend genre.”Shirley Jackson's The Haunting of Hill House meets Friday the 13th in My Heart Is a Chainsaw.

On the surface, it is a story of murder in small town America.

But just beneath the surface lies biting social satire on Indigenous displacement and gentrification, as well as a heartbreaking portrait of a young girl who escapes the trauma of her life through slasher films.In a starred review, Library Journal describes it best: “Background tension in Jones's (The Only Good Indians) latest thrums from the start—tension between Indigenous people and white colonizers, between longtime residents and incomers, between haves and have-nots—even before the meticulously crafted horror plot unfolds...”“Jones expertly mixes the frightening and the funny in this no-holds-barred homage to classic horror… The tension builds to a graphic finale perfectly appropriate for the novel's cinematic scope.

Horror fans [will] be blown away by this audacious extravaganza.” —Publishers Weekly, STARRED review